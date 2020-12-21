BWW Review: A GAMBLERS GUIDE TO DYING, Traverse Theatre

Alongside the physical venues Traverse 1 and Traverse 2 there is now Traverse 3- a new permanent online venue. First presented onstage in 2015, A Gamblers Guide To Dying written and performed by Gary McNair has been released as a digital production.

A Gambler's Guide To Dying is a story told by a young Scottish boy whose grandad won a fortune betting on the 1966 World Cup and then spent years chasing the same thrill. The narrator's grandfather is diagnosed with cancer in the late 90s and gambles his leftover winnings betting against the odds that he is going to live to see the millennium.

Gary McNair is an incredibly engaging performer. So convincing is his storytelling, that I assumed this was a true story from the writers own family. The description of the relationship between the boy and his grandfather is wonderfully touching. Directed by Gareth Nicholls and Siri Rødnes, this play translates well to film. The film is well shot and looks great but doesn't distract from the excellent storytelling.

Beautifully written and brilliantly funny, A Gambler's Guide To Dying is a story about family and the odds of living an extraordinary life.

A Gambler's Guide To Dying is available with tickets on a Pay What You Can Scheme starting at £5 with limited £1 tickets for those on a low income or under 25.

A Gamblers Guide To Dying is available until 27 January.