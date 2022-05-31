BREATHLESS: A Funny, Honest and Stylish Exploration Of Hoarding Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Laura Horton, Plymouth Laureate of Words, is bringing her theatre piece Breathless to Edinburgh Fringe. It's a funny, honest and stylish exploration of the knife-edge of hoarding, from the joy to the addiction and suffocating shame and based on the real-life experience of writer Laura Horton. "You can't move simply between things. My flat is stuffed with possessions and the recollections I attach to them. I feel equally suffocated and sated by my cave of treasures," Horton says.

Drawing on her experience of clothes hoarding, Horton has created a dark, magical story about trying to escape a world you've spent a lifetime carefully building.

Horton says, "Breathless is very personal to me, it took me a long time to realise I was hoarder as media narratives are so extreme, I hope I'm able to bring this topic to the fore through my storytelling at a festival I have loved for years."

Breathless centres around Sophie. Opening up to new experiences in her late-thirties, Sophie explores long repressed sides of herself. When a secret she's been keeping from those she loves, and even from herself, threatens to unravel it all, she has to make a choice about who or what to give us.

Horton has a string of awards for her work, and Breathless is set to be another testament to her skill.

Breathless plays at Bunker 2 at Pleasance Courtyard (venue 33) from 3 - 28 August.

More info: www.edfringe.com