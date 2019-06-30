BOOK OF MORMON Star AJ Holmes Brings Hour Of Stand Up To Edinburgh Fringe

Polymathic twenty-nine year old of (way too...) MANY talents, AJ Holmes is an award-winning actor, musician, composer, improviser, musical theatre performer, music director, coach, stand up, songwriter, and storyteller. The guy plays piano, he plays guitar, and he might even be drumming a bit. Best known for bossing it about the world as the lead in Arnold Cunningham's The Book of Mormon to great acclaim for five and a half years, he also worked in the writers room for a season of South Park and wrote music and lyrics for four Starkid Productions musicals (which has over half a mil subscribers on YouTube), not to mention countless other theatre and music credits. He is also (remarkably) likeable.

Yeah, But Not Right Now is AJ's debut Edinburgh Fringe show; he is finally getting to play himself and he is not holding anything back. There will be stand up, storytelling, and songs. There will also be significant over-share as AJ spills all on his years of extended adolescence whilst on tour with a hit Broadway musical, with disarming honesty and endearing vulnerability.

Stand-up, with a character developmental arc. Except probably without really learning too much in the end, after all.

Yeah, But Not Right Now sees AJ flagrantly displaying his very funny (and oftentimes cringeworthy) struggle to finally grow up, whilst battling an epic internal war between an asshole and a saint. Airing the dirty laundry of failed relationships, episodes of infidelity and bizarre and often humiliating tales of immaturity with an open heart, this is way cheaper than therapy. And it has music; every time shit gets too real, it's time for a song.

A.J. Holmes' Broadway and West End credits outside of The Book of Mormon include Dr Frankenstein in the national tour of Young Frankenstein and Henry in Next to Normal (Arizona Theatre Co. & SJ Rep). Film credits include Flop Stoppers and The Wayward Guide for the Untrained Eye in collaboration with the comedy group The Tin Can Brothers, as well as Ethan Kuperberg's seminal classic, Doppelgänger. As a composer, A.J. has worked on several shows with StarKid Productions (Twisted, A Very Potter Musical and Me and My Dick), all of which can be found on YouTube. Last year A.J. also served as a consultant in the writer's room on Season 21 of South Park.

AJ Holmes performs 'Yeah, But Not Right Now' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 1st - 25th August. For tickets and more information: : https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/aj-holmes-yeah-but-not-right-now





