Katie Norris Makes Solo Fringe Debut With FARM FATALE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe will see award winning comedian Katie Norris make her solo debut following success with her first foray into solo stand-up comedy. As part of the critically acclaimed double act, Norris & Parker, Katie gathered a cult-like following and has been featured in top comedy picks from The Guardian, Evening Standard and The Independent. Now Katie has dipped her toe in the stand-up comedy waters for the first time and she will be doing the full festival run with her debut show, 'Farm Fatale'. Directed by Elf Lyons and original music composed by Chris Thomson and Huge Davies.

Straight from farm to stage, agricultural icon Katie explores the most challenging period of her life - when her cat Atticus went missing only to be found, unofficially adopted and well looked after by a woman who worked in marketing. She'll also touch on the grief of losing a parent and splitting from her partner - but mainly the loss of her twin flame and familiar, Atticus. Katie will also explore the classic stereotypes that are forced on women, the challenges of dating as a mid-thirties woman (and comedian) in London and ageing in comparison to her Gen Z flatmate, expertly weaving in a sax solo and some show-stopping songs along the way.

As well as enjoying sold out Fringe runs and receiving critical acclaim as part of Norris & Parker, Katie was also a semi-finalist in the BBC New Comedy Awards 2023 and won the Musical Comedy Awards 2023. She can also be heard on BBC Radio 4's The Now Show, Newsjack and DMs are Open.

Katie Norris: Farm Fatale

Venue: Pleasance Courtyard, Below

Date & Time: 31st July - 25th August (excluding 14th), 20:30

Duration: 60 mins

Instagram: @katienorris26

Comments