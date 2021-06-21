BAT OUT OF HELL Will Make Scottish Premiere in Glasgow in October

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, will have its Scottish premier at the King's Theatre Glasgow from the 19 - 30th October. Tickets for the tour are now on sale.

The show, which blew audiences away in the UK, Canada and USA and given Jim Steinman's masterpiece Bat Out Of Hell is the highest selling album of all time in Australia, will be performing throughout Australia in November 2021, and the production is looking forward to working with Paul Dainty President and CEO of TEG DAINTY.

Casting is to be announced.

Check out all of the tour dates here.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre from 2017 to 2019. The musical also ran successfully in Canada, Germany and at New York's City Centre in 2019.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

Producer Michael Cohl said today, "We've all been through a lot these past 15 months and we now need a really good night out with friends and family. Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical will give you the most fun night you can have in the UK and Ireland this year (with your clothes on)! People will once again be able to dance and sing along to these great Steinman songs. This musical was Jim Steinman's life-long dream and he was incredibly proud of the love the show received from critics and audiences alike. This tour will be in memory of Jim."

Bat Out Of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 50 million copies worldwide. 16 years later, Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including You Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Bat Out Of Hell, I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as two previously unreleased songs, What Part of My Body Hurts the Most and Not Allowed to Love.

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

The UK & Ireland Tour of Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl & Tony Smith, with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Learn more at www.BatOutOfHellMusical.com.