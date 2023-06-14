Australian Comedy Star Michelle Brasier To Return To Edinburgh Fringe With REFORM

Have you ever been the emergency contact for a stranger who tried to scam you out of your money? No? Comedian Michelle Brasier has. And she details it all in her new Edinburgh Fringe show 'Reform'.

Reform is a cautionary tale laced with friendship, radical empathy, redemption, kindness and understanding of those who have done us wrong. This theatrical hour of storytelling and original music will make you cringe at every naïve exchange between victim and conman and shouting 'No! Stop!' before being swept along for the ride and completely understanding how this unique relationship developed. In Michelle's words, it's about "seeing the best in people even though they're probably, mostly shit."

During lockdown, Michelle went looking for a Pilates reformer online. What she found was Jacob, a young man out to con unsuspecting victims of their money. This is a true story of an online scam, but it's not one whereby the witty comic takes down the swindler and gives him a telling off through the medium of jokes. Oh no. When the exercise equipment didn't show up, Michelle didn't call the police, instead she gave her scammer the opportunity to open up. Curious as to how a person ends up a scammer, Michelle, a stand-out archetype of the 'caring woman' took an active interest in Jacob who was surprised at how much he really just needed someone to talk to. Reform is not only inspiring but unbelievably true.

Backed musically by Tim Lancaster and Jordan White, Reform has already received rave reviews in Michelle's home country of Australia.



Michelle is also fast becoming a household name on the other side of the world. She is a core/lead cast member of 'We Interrupt This Broadcast' on channel 7, she voices several characters in 'Koala Man', the new adult animated comedy series, alongside Hugh Jackman, Sarah Snook and Jemaine Clement (Fox/Disney) and wrote episodes for and voiced characters in Yolo Crystal Fantasy (HBO MAX). She was also a main cast member of Shaun Micallef's 'Mad As Hell' on ABC. Michelle is a long-term collaborator with comedy group extraordinaire, Aunty Donna and featured in both 'Aunty Donna's Big Ol House Of Fun' on Netflix and new series, 'Aunty Donna's Coffee Café' on ABC. Michelle is also known to UK comedy fans as one half of the comedy two-hander Double Denim, alongside Laura Frew.

Michelle Brasier: Reform will be performed at 7pm in Gilded Balloon Teviot (Dining Room) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 16th)

Booking link: Click Here