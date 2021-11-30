Artists And Audiences Collaborate Worldwide for Epic Livestream VIVA THE LIVE!

ZU-UK, Nueve Voltios, Lá Da Favelinha and artists worldwide present Epic livestream Viva The Live! to see artists and audiences collaborate worldwide. Marking the 2nd anniversary since the first recorded COVID-19 case, and in response to the new Covid variant, this interactive digital celebration turns audiences into performers and brings together more than 300 artists worldwide

Interactive livestream takes place Sunday 5 December 2021, 6pm - 8pm. Sign up to join in at http://zu-uk.com/project/viva-the-live/. Also available to view on demand until 1st January 2022

"Ranges between excruciating and hilarious...an earnest social experiment into attraction, making connections and what we expect of relationships." Time Out London on Binaural Dinner Date

A celebration, an exorcism and a party to celebrate life, this interactive livestream crosses time and space to forge a digital playground between Brazil, the UK and Colombia. Conceived by ZU-UK, VJ'd and live mixed by Colombian creative duo Nueve Voltios (Nine Volts), Viva The Live! is a chaotic, mash-up reminiscent of the early days of MTV and 1990s show The Word featuring live interviews, music and performances from multiple locations.

The multilingual project, in English, Portuguese and Spanish, features the work of hundreds of artists and culture revolutionaries and will turn every audience member into creators and makers as they broadcast live interventions reflecting on the two years since COVID, and the rise of new variant Omicron. Think late-night infomercials meets DIY broadcasts with a sweaty pumping party energy, exposing the depths of what it means to be human, together, right now.

Audiences across the world will access the fast-paced, fun and pop culture-tastic content via their phones using WhatsApp functions and YouTube chat to engage with the performance makers in their studios in Bogotá, Belo Horizonte and East London.

Viva The Live! is the culmination of a series of artistic labs across various lockdowns and variants, redefining how performance makers come together in this new digital architecture, looking at new ways to enjoy international collaboration and artistic exchange.

Jorge Lopes Ramos, Executive Director, ZU-UK, said: "Viva The Live! will bring audiences from across the world together with performers from all backgrounds, in a broadcast where everyone is an artist. The project has been created as a historical marker to look at what we've learned from the last two years and respond to this through a variety of artistic outputs. Essentially, this is a project about how people see the future, collectively."

Persis Jadé Maravala, Artistic Director, ZU-UK, said: "Everyone can find a space to belong within this piece of work and we're inviting people, whoever they are and wherever they are, to join us on 5 December, especially those who don't think this is for them. Part of the aim of the project is to build new connections based on making something together, asking how we carry on and how we can be our most expressive selves while looking at how we get closer to that normal of the past."