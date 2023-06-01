Anton du Beke Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Anton Du Beke, one of the country’s best-loved and most accomplished entertainers, has announced a special, limited run at the Underbelly’s McEwan Hall at the Edinburgh Fringe from 23rd – 28th August.



The one-hour show, An Afternoon with Anton Du Beke, will see Anton joined by singer, Lance Ellington, as well as a live band and a company of dancers to create an afternoon filled with song, dance and a lot of laughter.



Anton will share some hilarious behind-the-scenes stories from across his career, including some memorable moments from the last twenty series of Strictly Come Dancing which saw him become a household name.



With his inimitable quick wit, he’ll respond to questions from the audience, as well as performing some of his favourite songs and enthrall audiences with the glittering dancing that he has become synonymous with.



Anton said: “Performing at The Edinburgh Fringe has long been an ambition of mine and I am absolutely thrilled to be there this year – it’s a dream come true and it’s going to be really special.



“We’ve been warming up for you with our countrywide tour earlier this year and together with Lance, our amazing musicians and dancers, we are going to create a truly unforgettable experience for Edinburgh.



“It's a one-of-a-kind celebration full of laughter, music and dance – it’s the perfect way to spend an hour in the afternoon – come and have some fun!”



Tickets are now available for purchase exclusively through the Underbelly website - underbellyedinburgh.co.uk/event/an-afternoon-with-anton-du-beke



The nation’s favourite TV judge, NTA winner Anton Du Beke, best known for his charismatic performances on the hit BBC show, will be joined by Lance Ellington, an acclaimed vocalist known for his soulful voice and dynamic stage presence. Lance has been a regular featured vocalist on Strictly Come Dancing for over a decade, and his powerful performances have captivated audiences worldwide. He has worked with many of the world’s top recording artists, including Sting, Michael Jackson and Tina Turner, as well as performing at London’s famous Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club many times.



Together, Anton and Lance are set to create a spellbinding experience for audiences, with their combined talents and electrifying stage presence.



AN AFTERNOON WITH Anton Du Beke at the Edinburgh Fringe will also feature a live band whose credits range from working on West End shows, to performing with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to recording and performing with International Artists such as Dame Shirley Bassey, Andrea Bocelli, Queen and more!



Underbelly's Head of Programming, Marina Dixon, said, “We are beyond delighted to have Anton and his team join us for six special shows this August. The show, featuring comedy, dancing, incredible live music, all told through the eyes of Strictly Come Dancing legend, Anton Du Beke, promises to be an afternoon out to remember. We hope you can join us.”



As well as the special Edinburgh Fringe performances, the tour also visit several cities across the UK, including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, and Cardiff, among others.

