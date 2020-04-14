Anna Ridler and Caroline Sinders Win AI Lab Residency

The "European ARTificial Intelligence Lab" - AI Lab for short - aims to enable artists to take residencies at scientific institutions and the Ars Electronica Futurelab. The AI Lab was initiated in 2018 by Ars Electronica. 12 renowned scientific institutions from all over Europe belong to the network, which is financed by the Creative Europe Programme of the European Union. Every year, a residency is offered to artists who work in the field of artificial intelligence or are dealing with its impact on our society.

This year the residency has been designed and developed by Ars Electronica and the Experiential AI research group at the Edinburgh Futures Institute (EFI) - part of the University of Edinburgh - in partnership with the Edinburgh International Festival. It was developed in order to support artists to explore AI systems. The residency theme is Entanglements - fair, moral and transparent AI.

In 2020, the residency will go to Anna Ridler and Caroline Sinders for their project "AI isn't Artificial but Human". Due to the corona crisis both artists will complete their residencies at the EFI in Edinburgh in autumn. The artists' one-month production residency at the Ars Electronica Futurelab in Linz is then scheduled to take place next winter or in the spring of 2021.





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You