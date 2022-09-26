An Tobar and Mull Theatre Award First Grants For Its Inaugural MADE ON MULL: Associate Artists Programme

An Tobar and Mull Theatre has named the artists who have been awarded the first grants for its inaugural MADE ON MULL: Associate Artists Programme.

MADE ON MULL is a unique programme offering substantial support to artists working across any discipline to create new works inspired by the Hebridean island of Mull.

An Tobar and Mull Theatre, a multi artform creative hub with an award winning theatre company and music programme, was keen to engage with artists who would work meaningfully with the venue, and the local Mull community to create new works over the next 12-36 months.

The support offered was residency time, mentoring and seed commission funding to support the creation of new works which An Tobar and Mull Theatre hopes to be able to present as part of its future programme.

The artists are:

Isla Robertson, a writer from Morvern, just across the Sound of Mull;

Fast Familiar, an award-winning interdisciplinary collaboration comprising expertise in narrative design, facilitation and creative computing;

John Kefala Kerr, a British-Greek composer, sound artist and writer;

Verity Standen, a composer, director, performer and choir leader;

Heather Marshall (she/her), a queer, disabled, working-class artist and writer;

Jen McGregor, a playwright.

Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, Artistic Director & Chief Executive, An Tobar and Mull Theatre said: "I'm thrilled to be welcoming such a diverse and innovative group of artists to Mull as part of our inaugural Made on Mull Associate Artists programme. I'm already looking forward to seeing what exciting work they create with and for our community here."

Fast Familiar said: "We are delighted to be part of An Tobar and Mull Theatre's Associate Artist Programme. The scheme gives us time to reflect on the company's direction, in the most incredible place, and we're excited to make new audience-centric experiences with and for the communities we meet on Mull."

John Kefala Kerr said: "Being selected for the Associate Artist Programme is very exciting. It's a uniquely supportive, artist-centred opportunity, which provides an exceptional environment for engaging with other artists and arts professionals while also learning about the island culture and community. I aim is to evolve an ambitious piece of creative work as part of this experience, and I can't think of a richer and more conducive context for achieving this."

Verity Standen said: "I feel very lucky to be working with An Tobar and Mull Theatre over the coming months. I can't wait to chat with people across the island, to listen and record their stories, and to explore and discover. I can't think of a more inspiring place on earth for creative ideas to bubble."

Heather Marshall said: "I first connected with members of the Mull community in 2018 at The National Theatre of Scotland Exchange where I met a group of young people who had staged Mull's first ever Pride march. Their story has stayed with me over the last few years due to the love and sheer determination of the group to elevate their friends' voices in their community. I'm excited to finally visit Mull and hope to find the same creative passion that those young people felt, whilst developing my own writing."