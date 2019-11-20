Alan Cumming's Cracking Festive Fundraising For Scotland's National Conservatoire Is Unveiled

Break out the tinsel, dust off your baubles and prepare to party ... because Christmas is Cumming!

It's revealed today (Wednesday, November 20) that, for one night only on Sunday, December 8, Alan Cumming, the Hollywood, Broadway and global TV superstar - and Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) graduate - will host an intimate 100-capacity festive club night in Glasgow to raise funds for Scotland's national conservatoire.

The ultra-special, one-off event at Cottiers Theatre in Glasgow's West End will see multi-award winning actor, performer, author and activist Alan hit the decks with star turns from Royal Conservatoire students, graduates and special guests.

The line-up includes Scottish singer-songwriter Eddi Reader, famed for her captivating vocals and powerful performances. The night of dancing, mischief and merry-making aims to Raise the Roof and raise funds to support the student experience at RCS, one of the world's top performing arts institutions.

The gold-dust tickets go on public sale at 9am this Friday (November 22) at £100 each from rcs.ac.uk/boxoffice

A Tinsel Ticket lottery will see RCS students secure special £10 tickets for the event.

The Christmas is Cumming club night follows the sell-out inaugural Cameron Lecture, being delivered by Alan earlier in the evening at University of Glasgow's Bute Hall. The Cameron Lecture celebrates the contribution of Scotland to world theatre in memory of academic Dr Alasdair Cameron, a leading voice and champion of Scottish theatre. The lecture series is delivered jointly by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and University of Glasgow and supported by multi award-winning theatre director John Tiffany, director of Harry Potter and Cursed Child.

Announcing Christmas is Cumming, Alan Cumming said: "This whole day for me is about celebrating education and inspiration. Alasdair Cameron inspired so many and my time as a student at what is now the RCS was one of the most inspiring of my life. So I'm happy to both celebrate and fundraise for the next generation of RCS artists. It's going to be a great night!"

Alan's glittering career has taken him from the Scottish stage to smash Broadway musicals, from Take the High Road to blockbusting movies and water-cooler TV shows. He is a Tony and Olivier-award-winning theatre actor and a multiple Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG award-nominated television actor. Last year he received a Scottish BAFTA award for outstanding contribution to film and television. His many credits include The High Life, Sex and the City, Frasier, The L Word and he played Eli Gold in seven seasons of The Good Wife, for which he received multiple award nominations.

He starred in the CBS series Instinct, which premiered in March 2018, and made history by being the first ever US network drama to have a gay leading character. He's also the author of five books which include a number one New York Times best-selling memoir.

Alan received an OBE in 2009 for both his work and his commitment to the progression of LGBT rights in Britain and America and has been the recipient more than 40 awards for his humanitarianism and social activism.

Professor Jeffrey Sharkey, Principal of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, said: "What better way to kick off the festive celebrations than with an intimate evening in the company of the inimitable Alan Cumming, a global star of stage and screen.

"Alan is a wonderful ambassador for RCS and we're proud to call him one of our own. We're thrilled that he's hosting this special fundraising event. We strongly believe that talented students should not be denied access to performing arts education through financial or any other barriers. The arts are more important than ever, and we want RCS students to flourish through their learning experience here."

Christmas is Cumming is directed by Stasi Schaeffer, a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire's MA in Classical and Contemporary Text (Directing) programme. The event pays homage to Club Cumming in New York, Alan's eclectic East Village cabaret bar, which recently celebrated its second birthday.

Performing live on the night will be Eddi Reader, a unique figure in UK music. Awarded an MBE in 2006 for services to singing, Eddi's career has taken her from punk band Gang of Four and fronting eighties pop band Fairground Attraction to international recognition with her interpretations of Robert Burns' songs. Constantly touring, she released her latest album, Cavalier, in September 2018.

Eddi Reader said: "Performing to a Glasgow audience is always special and I'm looking forward to playing some of my favourite songs at Christmas is Cumming. Not only will it be great fun with Alan Cumming at the helm, it's all to support the students of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland as they make their way as artists."

Photo Credit: Ron Amato





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You