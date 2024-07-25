APRICITY to be Presented at The Edinburgh Festival Fringe in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Deriving from the Latin word 'apricitas' meaning warmed by the sun, 'Apricity' means the warmth of the sun in winter, and this uncommon delight is evoked in Casus Creations' new show.

This 'circus with feelings' received a nomination for Best Circus at the 2023 Melbourne Fringe Awards and has wowed audiences all over Australia with its celebration of the warmth and joy found in life's simplest pleasures.

With elegant aerial apparatuses and exceptionally graceful acrobatics alongside atmospheric musical accompaniment, Casus Circus co-founders Lachlan McAulay and Jesse Scott are joined by performers Mayu Muto, Harlow Carey, and Sarah McDougall to create a distinctive ambience in the Spiegeltent.

The show commences at a delicate, almost relaxed pace, before growing and swelling with emotion and increasingly daring feats. The performers work as a harmonious ensemble as they bring the audience ever closer to the intimate heart of the show.

Traditional gender roles are dissolved, and the performance blends strong femininity and gentle masculinity. Resilience and togetherness are made magical via movement and spectacle. Apricity aims - if only for a moment - to leave audiences with a renewed sense of hope and a new belief in human possibility.

Casus Creations was founded by couple Lachlan McAulay and Jesse Scott (graduates of The Flying Fruit Fly Circus, Australia's premier youth circus) and Natano Fa'anana. Renowned for their aesthetic of delicately human circus, Casus's premiere work Knee Deep was an international sensation in 2015. Since then they have become recognized internationally as a leader in contemporary circus, receiving regular rave reviews at Edinburgh and other festivals around the world, and the masterful performers of "Apricity" boast a collective 150 years of performance experience.

Casus performances are rich in human connection, integrity, cultural diversity and precise, intelligent choreography, and often end in standing ovations. Off stage, Casus actively work to maintain their human connections through community engagement, education, and collaboration alongside their performance works.

Apricity will be performed at Assembly George Square Gardens from 1st - 25th August. Tickets can be booked at https://assemblyfestival.com/whats-on/521-apricity.

