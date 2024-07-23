ALL EYES AND EARS (L'OEIL ET L'OREILLE) Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Zic Zazou will present the UK premiere of ALL EYES AND EARS (L’OEIL ET L’OREILLE) at French Institute of Scotland, West Parliament Square, EH1 1RF (v. 168). Performances run 16-26 August 2024 (not 21), 18.15 (75mins)

Former Herald Angel winners for the Zic Zazou company’s Brocante Sonore, two founding members of the ensemble return with a brand new show, All Eyes and Ears (L’Oeil et L’Oreille). Actors and multi-instrumentalists Jean-François Hoëland Hervé Mabille team up with filmmaker Christine François to investigate the mysterious, powerful relationship between music and cinema.

Performing live on a wide variety of musical instruments, both traditional and bizarre (like the sax-watering can and the wooden crate harp), Hoël and Mabille demonstrate how music creates mood, tension and atmosphere as they accompany and appear in François’ custom-made films. Perceptions of scenarios – romantic situations, pursuits, manga and musical comedy, to name a few – are altered by varying musical arrangements. Audiences will come away from this playful, gently humorous show, not only amused and entertained, but with a new perspective on the power of music.

Established in 1997, the Zic Zazou company has become a byword for its musical humour and ingenious instruments in its native France. Its latest production, All Eyes and Ears (L’Oeil et L’Oreille), received its premiere at the Centre Culturel Départemental Abbaye de Saint-Riquier in January 2023 and appeared at last year’s Avignon and Guilin(China) festivals.

