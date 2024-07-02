A TRANSCRIBER'S TALE Comes to Edinburgh Fringe 2024

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A Transcriber’s Tale is coming to Edinburgh Fringe 2024. Performances run July 31 – August 26.

New York City… 2001 … A bustling transcription office. Typists are busy listening to and typing out raw interviews for pulpy television shows and other mass media. And then .. a bolt from the blue … the biggest news event of the century unfolds right there in front of you.

The ultimate eavesdropper in a storm of sound bites, clichés and celebrity interviews, Joanna Parson presents a unique musical monologue that shows what happens when a young woman with a sense of humour and a guitar tries to keep her sanity and heart intact in the centre of the news cycle.

A Transcriber’s Tale is Joanna’s own true story. Both funny and frank, it explores what it is to experience second-hand trauma and how one needs to be discerning about the media one consumes in a world of wall-to-wall news - themes that are more resonant today than they ever have been before.

Joanna Parson is a performer and creator whose comedy cabarets have included Not Helpful: Pretty Songs and Feminine Harms; and Reddy or Not, a musical comedy tribute to Helen Reddy. As an actress, recent TV includes: FBI: Most Wanted; Law and Order: SVU; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; Red Oaks, and Teaching While Black, and recent film: Boston Strangler and Dumb Money, as well as decades of off-Broadway and regional theater. Joanna has performed in most of the comedy or storytelling venues in NY, and she is also an audiobook narrator; learn more @joannaparsonactor.



Aimee Todoroff is a freelance director, producer and arts advocate. Her directing credits include the Obie-Winning Metropolitan Playhouse, Primary Stages, The Living Theatre, HERE Arts Center, The Westside Theater and, with her theater company the Elephant Run District, Chris Harcum's American Gun Show (a 5-star reviewed show in the Edinburgh Festival Fringe). Aimee is the Managing Director of the NY-based arts advocacy organization The League of Independent Theater.

Drew Wutke is a NYC-based multidisciplinary artist/music director who can be found performing with Tony, Grammy, Oscar, Emmy, and Pulitzer Prize winners at venues all over the world including Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and 54Below. He is the Resident Music Director at the Jen Waldman Studio, and performs weekly at the legendary Marie's Crisis piano bar.

Fringe Management are celebrating 24years at the Fringe and have produced over 100 shows under the stewardship of Michael Blaha and Nigel Miles-Thomas. Michael and Nigel first met in 1990 when they planned and produced the first Hollywood pantomime Cinderella starring Zsa Zsa Gabor. They were the founder producers of The Pajama Men and have presented the Spinal Tap and The Simpsons legend Harry Shearer to Edinburgh Fringe audiences. They won a Fringe First in 2001 with Runt. Their production of Blood of the Lamb won the Critics Award at the 2024 Adelaide Fringe.

