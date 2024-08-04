A SOLO SHOW TOLD BY TWO PEOPLE to Play Edinburgh Fringe Beginning Tonight

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Solo Show (as told by two people) will play the Edinburgh Fringe beginning tonight, August 4. Performances run through August 13.

When you met your future spouse in Maths class, how do you cope with dating, paying the bills and coping with life as a newly single 40+ year old? An hour of joke-heavy storytelling with a twist by two people living lives they never planned.

Featuring Anthony Williams and Dawn Bailey.

Performances will be held at PBH's Free Fringe @ BrewDog Lothian Rd.

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More