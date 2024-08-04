News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

A SOLO SHOW TOLD BY TWO PEOPLE to Play Edinburgh Fringe Beginning Tonight

Performances run through August 13.

By: Aug. 04, 2024
Edinburgh Festival
Solo Show (as told by two people) will play the Edinburgh Fringe beginning tonight, August 4. Performances run through August 13.

When you met your future spouse in Maths class, how do you cope with dating, paying the bills and coping with life as a newly single 40+ year old? An hour of joke-heavy storytelling with a twist by two people living lives they never planned. 

Featuring Anthony Williams and Dawn Bailey.

Performances will be held at PBH's Free Fringe @ BrewDog Lothian Rd.

Comments

