A Cabbage Productions Brings SPY MOVIE: THE PLAY! To Edinburgh This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a parody of Bond movies and fringe theatre, a rejected, frustrated screenwriter invites an audience of producers to a one-night-only showing of her spy movie masterpiece... if only it had received the funding. On a fringe theatre budget, Agent Blonde has 24 hours to save the world, facing villains, high-speed chases and outrageous plot devices. 'Backstage', the production team use any creative, low-budget trick available to capture every close-up and every wide angle shot, to make every pyrotechnic pop feel like a cataclysmic explosion and every puppeteered toy an epic car chase. From two Mischief Theatre alumni comes Spy Movie: The Play, the Greatest Spy Movie (n)Ever Made.

Co-writer Jack Michael Stacey said, "Spy Movie: The Play! combines a couple of the things that Matt and I really bond on and love more than anything in the world. And that's fringe theatre, and Hollywood movies. Both of us were brought up on Hollywood movies, and especially the Bond movies, which we both share an intimate passion for. We want comedy fans, reluctant teenagers, awkward first date couples, stressed parents, aching grandparents, and great-grandparents alike to wander into our show and forget about their troubles in an hour of fun, silliness and laughter, revelling in the universality of a Hollywood action movie brought hilariously to the stage, in just the same way that Matt and I revelled in writing, creating and refining it."

A Cabbage Productions was formed by Matthew Howell and Jack Michael Stacey who met whilst performing in The Play That Goes Wrong (West End). They have written and performed together extensively, publishing their play The New Musketeers(2023) with Methuen Drama and starring in the UK tour of Peter Pan Goes Wrong (2023-2024). Matthew is one-half of Offie-nominated sketch duo Horrigan & Howell, which has had a successful Edinburgh Fringe run, with two sell-out shows in London and two podcast series on Audible. Jack is an actor known for his role as Prince Edward in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story(Netflix, 2023). His first play was shortlisted for Soho Theatre's Verity Bargate Award, and his second, 100 PAINTINGS, was published by Renard Press and enjoyed a sell-out run at The Hope Theatre. After being offered a slot at The Hope Theatre, they wrote Spy Movie: The Play! under the banner of their new company, A. Cabbage Productions, lovingly named in honour of the Broccoli family, the original producers of the Bond franchise.

Spy Movie: The Play! is at Pleasance Courtyard, Beneath, 31 July - 26 Aug 2024 (not 6, 13 & 20), 12.00 (12.50) For tickets go to https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/spy-movie-the-play

Comments