40 Musicals to Play at theSpaceUK This Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The stage is set, the lights are dimmed, and the air is buzzing with anticipation as the Edinburgh Festival Fringe returns with a spectacular lineup of musicals at theSpaceUK.

With an astounding 40 captivating shows, this year's programme promises to deliver an unrivalled feast for musical enthusiasts of all ages. From toe-tapping classics to daring original productions, there's something to enthral every musical lover's heart.

Highlights of theSpaceUK's 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe musical program include:

• Crocodile of Old Kang Pow - Step into a magical world where an adventurous young girl befriends a lovable crocodile. Join them on a thrilling journey filled with whimsical songs and heartwarming storytelling. Produced by Reptilian Productions, this enchanting production is perfect for the whole family.

• After This Plane Has Landed - Experience the incredible journey of Jill Morrell and John McCarthy in a new musical dramedy. Based on their real-life story, this show by Exit Productions follows the events surrounding John's kidnapping in war-torn Beirut and Jill's determination to raise awareness. Witness their struggle over five years, the media spotlight, and the challenges beyond their joyful reunion.

• Lies All the Way Down: A New Chamber Musical - Everyone lies, but trust between best friends is tested when their job security is threatened. Lies All The Way Down is a psychological thriller from Shaye Poulton Richards that explores intimacy and potential in a contemporary-folk setting.

• Les Millenniables - Join the hilarious pop parody Les Millénniables, loosely inspired by Les Misérables. Follow our millennial hero, Jean Valjean, as he confronts the challenges of student loan debt and evades the relentless Boomer debt collector, Javert. This uproarious musical, written by talented female comedy writers of color, features nostalgic hits and takes a comedic stand against millennial woes.

• Irrepressible! - Delve into Irrepressible, a fresh musical intertwining two women, centuries apart, amidst the insatiable press. Through pithy verse and an energetic score, witness the life of Emma Hamilton, the world's first celebrity, seen through the eyes of a modern-day journalist. This multi-layered show captivates as a social commentary, a tale of female friendship, and a thrilling hour of pure fun.

• Pandemonium: The Musical - Hold on tight as Lythgoe Productions takes you on a whirlwind ride of chaos, humor, and heart. Witness the struggle between good and evil, as the Sins and Virtues face a crisis that threatens the entire universe. Discover the significance of opposites, the intriguing nature of humanity, and the quest for balance.

• Opera Diva's Boudoir - Immerse yourself in the glamorous and captivating world of opera as Baroness Tamara von Stein zu Leitershofen invites you into her intimate boudoir. Through stunning vocal performances and captivating storytelling, she takes you on a mesmerising journey through the triumphs and tribulations of her operatic career.

• One Week in Magaluf - Embark on a wild and unforgettable holiday adventure with a group of friends in this energetic and hilarious musical presented by ERA Theatrical Productions. Packed with catchy tunes, unexpected twists, and a touch of summer romance.

• My Life Online - Witness the extraordinary journey of Kay, a former dynamic immigration lawyer turned recluse, in this all-sung, one-woman comedy. Renowned American composer Scott Eyerly presents his latest piece at the Fringe, featuring the exceptional talents of English soprano Sarah Minns from Opera North and Grange Park Opera.

• Thank You for the Music - Celebrate the timeless hits of radio, stage, and screen with Thank You for the Music, an exhilarating American musical revue.Experience a mix of beloved classics from Michael Jackson, Journey, Queen, Guys and Dolls, and 42nd Street, alongside new chart-toppers from Wicked, The Greatest Showman, and more.

• Winging It! - A brand new pop-rock coming-of-age musical. Join four college students as they face the daunting task of turning 18 in just one week. As they strive to have their lives together, their world crumbles around them. Written by the talented teenager Lydia Whitbread, this musical weaves together tales of family conflicts, heartbreak, and the challenges of adulthood, all accompanied by original music.

These are just a few of the extraordinary shows awaiting audiences at theSpaceUK during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. With 40 musicals in total, this year's programme promises to be an unforgettable celebration of talent, creativity, and the magic of live theatre.