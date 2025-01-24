Summerhall Arts Launches Meadows Award

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Summerhall Arts has announced the launch of the new Meadows Award, enhanced from a previous initiative aimed at supporting all artists of colour. Applications are now open for the 2025 award, which will offer an artist or company a supported run at Summerhall during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Meadows Award is designed to provide vital opportunities for underrepresented artists across the globe, supporting not just their participation in the Fringe, but also championing diversity, equality, and inclusion within the arts.

Bea Conner-Pohl who initiated this award after her 2024 run at Summerhall of Illuminate The Darkness said, “As a BIPOC person and someone who has been a first-time participant to the Fringe in 2024 I believe this new annual award will give birth to new opportunities of support and growth to diverse new performers who would like to bring their innovative works to the Fringe.”



Tom Forster, Producer and Performance Programmer Summerhall Arts, added:

“We are thrilled to open applications for our new Meadows Award to help ensure that excellent, diverse work has the opportunity to thrive and make an impact at the Fringe. We aim to open doors for emerging, diverse performers to showcase their innovative work on one of the world's most prestigious stages and provide essential support to help bring their vision to life.”

Sam Gough said, “This is a great award and we are hugely thankful for the funding that has allowed it to happen. The funding has come from a production that was at Summerhall in 2024, the company felt that providing more opportunities to widen the diversity of productions was as important as ever, and in the current impossible funding landscape decided to provide the money themselves for three years that not only comes with plenty of practical and logistical support from Summerhall Arts, but cash and tailored mentoring for the winner.”

