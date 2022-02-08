Women's Resource Center Presents A Free Virtual Information Session On RISE, A National Scholarship Program

The Women's Resource Center is partnering with the nationally based The Mom Project to provide a free, virtual information session on its RISE scholarship program, Wednesday, February 23, noon-1 p.m. Chandra Sanders, the director of RISE, is the speaker. The event is part of WRC's Career Connections program that links women to quality jobs and funded training programs. Register at www.mywrc.org/RISE or call (941) 256-9721 for more information.

RISE is an inaugural initiative of The Mom Project, a digital talent marketplace and community that connects professionally accomplished women with world-class companies. The RISE scholarship program provides women, especially mothers and women of color, access to upskill tech certifications in six months or less, and at no cost to participants.

"Women have the power, courage, and talent to lift their families up by their bootstraps-but the shoes have to fit," says Sanders. "RISE is more than upskilling certifications; we provide community and support in a program that truly sees her and her needs and elevates her without compromising authenticity."

Sanders adds that the RISE program hosts community events and provides professional support in optimizing community members' resumes and LinkedIn profiles, interview prep, and more. "We also connect talent with knowledgeable speakers and professionals in relevant fields, to add their talents' educational experience," she says. "Once certifications are complete, our team assists with job placement through our diverse network of companies that value our talent, their experiences, their careers, and their families." For more information, visit https://work.themomproject.com/rise.

Chandra Sanders is a diversity, equity, and inclusion champion on a mission to create economic opportunities women of color. She is a former high school Spanish teacher turned Fortune 100 Senior Tech Consultant (Google, Pfizer, Anthem) who remains committed to helping mothers and women of color challenge stereotypical representation in the workplace and gain access to greater economic opportunities.

WRC offers robust career program initiatives, including free individual career coaching, resume preparation, interviewing skills, networking techniques, access to a local job list and more. To learn more about this Career Connections information session or other services available at WRC, please call 941-256-9721 or visit mywrc.org.