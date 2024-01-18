Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Sarasota!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Josh RhodesCABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alejo ViettiCABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Dance Production
CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Direction Of A Musical
Nate JacobsDREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Cannon - CLOWNS LIKE ME - FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Best Ensemble
CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ethan Vail - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny Kim-GodfreyMAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Musical
DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best New Play Or Musical
CLOWNS LIKE ME - FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Best Performer In A Musical
Emma Mandzik - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Inc

Best Performer In A Play
Ibukun Omotowa - STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Best Play
FLYIN' WEST - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tijana BjelajacCABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Russini - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ariel Blue - BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Willa Carpenter - THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Favorite Local Theatre
Asolo Repertory Theatre



Interview: Nicholas Niespodziani of YACHT ROCK REVUE at Van Wezel Photo
Interview: Nicholas Niespodziani of YACHT ROCK REVUE at Van Wezel

Taking a short break from his busy schedule of touring and cutting a new studio album (to be released soon) and a Live album to be released later this month, I got a chance to catch up with Nick, the lead singer of Yacht Rock Revue. If he sounds like he is busy now, just wait till you hear what he has been doing the last few years.

Sarasota Jewish Theatre Adds a Performance of FULLY COMMITTED Photo
Sarasota Jewish Theatre Adds a Performance of FULLY COMMITTED

Sarasota Jewish Theatre (SJT) announces that, due to “Fully Committed” by Becky Mode being nearly sold out three weeks prior to opening, they have added a twilight matinée performance to the schedule on February 4 at 5:30 p.m.

Review: THE CHER SHOW at Van Wezel Photo
Review: THE CHER SHOW at Van Wezel

Cher, the pop-icon, diva, actress, fashion icon, winner of over 300+ awards, including an Emmy, Grammy, and Oscar, is now a Broadway Musical! “The Cher Show” tells the story of Cher’s 60-year boundary breaking career. Cher has lived such a full life (and still rocking) that it takes 3 women to play her. Performing 35 of her songs over the course of the show, they interact and support each other onstage to tell one woman’s life story.

Circus Sarasota Reveals Lineup For 2024 Show Photo
Circus Sarasota Reveals Lineup For 2024 Show

Featuring new and innovative acts, Circus Sarasota's 2024 production has revealed its lineup. Learn more about what to expect from the show here!

