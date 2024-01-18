Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Josh Rhodes - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alejo Vietti - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Dance Production

CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nate Jacobs - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Direction Of A Play

Jason Cannon - CLOWNS LIKE ME - FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Best Ensemble

CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Vail - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jenny Kim-Godfrey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Musical

DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best New Play Or Musical

CLOWNS LIKE ME - FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Best Performer In A Musical

Emma Mandzik - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Inc

Best Performer In A Play

Ibukun Omotowa - STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory

Best Play

FLYIN' WEST - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Tijana Bjelajac - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patrick Russini - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Ariel Blue - BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Willa Carpenter - THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)

Favorite Local Theatre

Asolo Repertory Theatre