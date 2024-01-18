Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Sarasota!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Josh Rhodes - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alejo Vietti - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)
Best Dance Production
CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)
Best Direction Of A Musical
Nate Jacobs - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Best Direction Of A Play
Jason Cannon - CLOWNS LIKE ME - FSU/Asolo Conservatory
Best Ensemble
CHICAGO - Dingbat Theatre Project
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ethan Vail - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Jenny Kim-Godfrey - MAN OF LA MANCHA - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)
Best Musical
DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Best New Play Or Musical
CLOWNS LIKE ME - FSU/Asolo Conservatory
Best Performer In A Musical
Emma Mandzik - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Ovation Theatre Inc
Best Performer In A Play
Ibukun Omotowa - STICK FLY - FSU/Asolo Conservatory
Best Play
FLYIN' WEST - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Tijana Bjelajac - CABARET - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Russini - DREAMGIRLS - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Ariel Blue - BIG SEXY: THE FATS WALLER REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Willa Carpenter - THE INCIDENT AT OUR LADY OF PERPETUAL HELP - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
THE THREE MUSKETEERS - Asolo Repertory Theatre (Asolo Rep)
Favorite Local Theatre
Asolo Repertory Theatre
