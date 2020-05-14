Westcoast Black Theatre is Streaming their Fundraising Event

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe is moving their previously canceled annual April Fools Fete picnic fundraising dinner online for a four-day fundraiser.

The production will feature popular WBTT performers Sheldon Rhoden, Ariel Blue, Michael Mejia-Mendez, Raleigh Mosely II and Jae Shanae performing an assortment of soul hits, including "I Heard it Through the Grapevine," "How Sweet it is (To be Loved by You)" "Let's Get it On" and others.

The 75-minute concert will be recorded in advance and available for streaming from May 21st through May 25th. The fundraiser is $50 per household and supports the theater's education program.

