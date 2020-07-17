Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Awarded Shubert Foundation Grant

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, the only professional Black theater company on Florida's West Coast and one of only three in Florida, has received its first-ever grant from the Shubert Foundation. The funding in the amount of $10,000 will support WBTT's 2020-2021 performance season.

The Shubert Foundation is the nation's largest funder dedicated to unrestricted funding of not-for-profit theatres, dance companies, professional theatre training programs, and related service agencies. The foundation continues its longstanding practice of providing help in the form of general operating support, based on the belief that talented artists and administrators are best able to decide how to use the funds provided. Since the establishment of the Shubert Foundation grants program in 1977, over $505 million has been awarded to not-for-profit arts organizations throughout the United States.

"Especially as we work to overcome challenges due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus, securing new funding streams is critical to our long-term financial well-being," said Julie Leach, executive director of WBTT. "We are particularly excited since this is our first year receiving a grant from the Shubert Foundation. We look forward to developing a deeper relationship with this generous and vital funder in coming years."

While WBTT continues to monitor public health recommendations, which may impact its schedule and audience capacity, the 2020-2021 season currently includes the following shows: "The Soul Crooners" (Oct. 7-Nov. 22, 2020); "Black Nativity" (Dec. 2-27, 2020); "Ruby" (Jan. 6-Feb. 21, 2021); "Pipeline" (March 3-April 11, 2021); and "Smokey Joe's Café" (April 21-June 6, 2021).

For more about WBTT, go to westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.

