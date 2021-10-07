WBTT Opens Subscription Sales For Remainder of 2021-2022 Season

As Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe opens its first show of the 2021-2022 season, "Eubie!" it is also offering the opportunity to purchase subscriptions for the remaining three regular season shows for $120/adults, $60/students/active military. The three shows included in the subscription are the world-premiere original musical "Ruby" (January 12-February 27, 2022), musical revue "Broadway in Black" (March 10-April 24, 2022), and two world-premiere one-act plays presented together under the auspices of WBTT's New Playwrights Series, "From Birmingham to Broadway" and "Float Like a Butterfly" (May 4-29, 2022).



WBTT's holiday show, "Joyful! Joyful!" is not part of the subscription package. Tickets are now available for that show, which runs December 1-30, 2021, for $50/adults, $20/students and active military (prices include ticket fees).

As a member of the #SafeArtsSarasota coalition, WBTT is requiring a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of full vaccination, if the patron prefers. Masks are required. Additionally, WBTT has numerous other measures in place, including deep cleaning and other COVID-19 protocols to help ensure the safety of its patrons, performers and staff while complying with current Florida law. Visit WBTT's website and click on "COVID-19 Safety" for more information.

Great seats are still available for the run of "Eubie!"; the show continues through November 21. Tickets are $47/adults, $20/students and active military.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit westcoastblacktheatre.org or call the Box Office at 941-366-1505. In order to secure subscription pricing on the website, patrons will need to enter the code "2022SUB" upon checkout (code valid through February 6, 2022).