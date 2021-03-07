Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

This is an original cabaret from Michelle Kasanofsky, the theatre’s top music director since 2004.

Mar. 7, 2021  
Venice Theatre Presents 2020: The Year That Almost Was, March 26-27, 2021.

An original cabaret from Michelle Kasanofsky, the theatre's top music director since 2004 and a stellar performer in her own right! Michelle will be joined by her son Mikal Mancini on piano and bass and frequent collaborator Joel Broome on drums.

The group will be performing songs from all the shows the theatre was not able to do last year because of the Covid-19 shutdown. Now's your chance to hear them all in one show!

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://venicetheatre.org/events/2020-the-year-that-almost-was/.

A former choral teacher at PCHS and the 2013 Charlotte County Teacher of the Year, Michelle has performed as a pianist in Europe, Japan and Korea and musically directed numerous shows in New York, including the off-Broadway production of Always...Patsy Cline. She holds a Master's in Music Education.


