Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Introduces New Director Of Education And Community Programs

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, introduces Justin Gomlak as the new Director of Education and Community Programs for the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. Justin will assume this role at the end of June.

Justin Gomlak comes to the Van Wezel after spending nine years as a Dance/Theatre Specialist and Arts Department Chair at The Dalton School, a prestigious private K-12 institution in Manhattan. During his tenure, Justin taught 400 students weekly, and he created diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and social emotional learning (SEL) programs school-wide.

Prior to teaching at The Dalton School, Justin spent 15 years as an accomplished Broadway performer in nine major productions including original companies of Seussical the Musical and Shrek the Musical. He also played the role of Leo Bloom in the Broadway company of The Producers. As a Broadway actor, he served as an understudy, dance captain and swing in multiple productions, which prepared him for creative roles in production. He was Assistant to the Choreographer for the first national tours of Shrek the Musical and Anything Goes and was the Choreographer for multiple operas at the Wolf Trap Opera Company.

While still a full-time performer on Broadway, he developed a parallel career as an educator. He has been a guest artist, master class teacher, faculty member and arts administrator for numerous arts education organizations including Camp Broadway, Broadway Classroom, City Center, the BRAVO television network, US Performing Arts Camps, Broadway Artists Alliance, Arts Horizons and in the New York City public schools. He holds a BFA from Carnegie Mellon University and an MA in Educational Leadership, Politics and Advocacy from New York University.

At the Van Wezel, Justin will develop, implement and manage the education and community outreach curriculums. This includes programs like schooltime performances, professional development workshops and family nights at the theatre. He is thrilled to be relocating to the Sarasota area, where his family has lived for 20 years.

