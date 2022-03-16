Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall Announces Muffy Lavens as New Press and Public Relations Director

Mar. 16, 2022

Mar. 16, 2022  

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, is introducing Muffy Lavens, the new Press and Public Relations Director to the Van Wezel's marketing team.

Muffy Lavens joins the Van Wezel following an almost decade long career in public relations and marketing. A New York University graduate, she began her PR career at a boutique agency in the city before moving to the Suncoast for a position with Feld Entertainment. Most recently, Muffy held the role of media relations manager at Southeastern Guide Dogs.

At the Van Wezel, Muffy will lead the team's public relations efforts, and she will work closely with press agents, PR managers, and journalists to create stories, promotional materials and marketing assets that will engage audiences and increase exposure for the Van Wezel.

When she is not working, Muffy enjoys running, crafting and spending time with her dog.

To learn more about the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, visit www.VanWezel.org. All single tickets for the 2021-2022 season are on sale now.

