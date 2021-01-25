Van Wezel Announces Two Additional Virtual Performances in March

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces two additional virtual offerings for the month of March. Celebrate Irish culture with Rhythm of the Dance, streaming from March 1-31, and Ireland with Michael on March 14! Both streams will be available for purchase on Thursday, January 28 at 10 a.m.

Ireland with Michael

Sunday, March 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $25-$50

Virtual meet and greet options are available

Ireland with Michael is a Celtic show from the National Opera House in Wexford, Ireland. The never-before-seen stream features the Irish Concert Orchestra, two choirs, singers and musicians from all over Ireland, joining renowned Irish singer Michael Londra in a celebration of Irish culture, heritage and music for Saint Patrick's season. The show, which was taped in front of a live audience, also steps out into the Irish villages and countryside to meet local traditional singers, dancers and musicians.

Rhythm of the Dance

Streaming on demand from Monday, March 1 through Wednesday, March 31

Tickets are $20

Brimming with pulsating rhythms, pure energy and melodic music, the National Dance Company of Ireland's Rhythm of the Dance show has reached 50 countries with over seven million fans for over 20 years. Fans around the world are enjoying 2,000 years and more of dance, music, songs and culture from pre-Celtic times to modern day sounds, all compacted into a two-hour concert. It's full of flailing feet and fiddles, futuristic dances, eye-catching lighting and costumes and sensational sound effects, and is now hailed as one of the top three Irish step dance shows in the world.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.