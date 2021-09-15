Van Wezel Announces The Allman Family Revival 2021

The Allman Family Revival 2021 comes to the Van Wezel on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

The Allman Family Revival is a celebration of the life, spirit and music of Gregg Allman. The event is hosted by his son, Blues Music Award-winning Devon Allman, and anchored by his group, The Allman Betts Band. On what would have been Gregg Allman's 70th Birthday, Devon decided to gather his talented friends to pay homage musically. Musicians that had toured with Gregg, jammed with Gregg and were inspired by Gregg turned up to throw down. Legends like Robin Zander of Cheap Trick showed up, wunderkind Marcus King tore the theater down, Orbisons were in the house ... a who's who of musical talent have taken part.



Now ... it's a yearly tradition, and it's grown from an annual celebration in San Francisco to a full-fledged coast to coast tour. Based on the format of "The Last Waltz" concert with The Allman Betts Band as the house band and featuring up to a dozen marquee names in music, it's an epic three-hour show unlike any other. This year, the Allman Family Revival welcomes Robert Randolph, Eric Gales, Jimmy Hall, Donavon Frankenreiter, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Lilly Hiatt, Lamar Williams Jr. and many more to be announced.

Don't miss this incredible celebration of life and music. You'll be part of the family, too.

Tickets are $59-$93 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. All single tickets for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now.

Note that this event was previously listed on the Van Wezel's website as The Allman Betts Band. Tickets purchased through the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for The Allman Betts Band on Dec. 3 at 8 p.m. will be honored for The Allman Family Revival on Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.