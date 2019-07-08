Van Wezel Announces New Shows On Sale

Mary Bensel, Executive Director of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, announces five shows for the upcoming 50th Anniversary Season. Tickets for these shows go on sale Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. The remainder of the 2019-2020 season will be announced at a later date.

Shows just announced include:

Once: The Musical (October 9)

Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll: Part III (November 1)

Dwight Yoakam (November 16)

Dave Koz And Friends Christmas Tour 2019 featuring Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester and Michael Lington, with Special Guest Chris Walker (November 29)

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons (February 9)

"We're thrilled to announce these five shows from our upcoming 50th Anniversary Season. Tony Award winner for Best Musical, Once: The Musical will return to the Van Wezel stage this Fall. Back by popular demand will be Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour 2019, featuring Jonathan Butler, Melissa Manchester, Michael Lington and special guest Chris Walker, as well as Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll: Part III. Superstar Dwight Yoakam and legendary performers Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will fill the hall with their signature sounds for spectacular evenings of music that you won't want to miss!" - Mary Bensel, Executive Director

For additional photos or information, contact Natasha Herrera at Natasha.Herrera@sarasotaFL.gov. Purchase tickets at VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 953-3368. Pre-show dining is available at Mattison's Bayside located in the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





