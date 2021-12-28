Van Wezel Announces New Date For PROUD TINA: THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE TO TINA TURNER

Proud Tina: The Ultimate Tribute to Tina Turner has been rescheduled from Thursday, Jan. 13 to Tuesday, March 22 at 8 p.m.

Patrons should keep their original tickets, which will be honored for the future performance date. Patrons who will not be able to attend the rescheduled performance can retain an account credit to use towards a different performance. Patrons may also donate their tickets or receive a full refund. Patrons who donate their tickets enable the Hall to deliver on world class entertainment, bring arts integrated learning to children, families, and educators, as well as invest in the power of the human spirit.

For ticketing questions, contact the box office at 941-263-6799. Box Office hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the latest Safety Protocols, visit the Van Wezel's Safety Page. Protocols will be revisited and revised as circumstances evolve.