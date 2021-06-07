Van Wezel Announces July Cabaret By The Bay Dates

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall announces July dates for Cabaret by the Bay, a series of intimate performances held in the Grand Foyer. Blues songstress Lauren Mitchell headlines the performances on Friday, July 9 and Saturday, July 10 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and limited seating is available with a maximum of four guests per table. Lauren will be accompanied by "The Professor" - her longtime musical collaborator, Michael Hensley. Drinks and light appetizers by Mattison's at the Van Wezel will be available for purchase. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m.

Tables for up to 2 guests are $40 and tables for up to 4 guests are $80. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Food and beverage are not included in the price of the table reservation.

Through a bold mix of her own original material, songs she hand-picked from the repertoires of her friends, and select covers of tunes first performed by Etta James, Bettye Lavette, Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and Betty Davis, Lauren Mitchell tells a blues story that's been a lifetime in the making on her 2017 album, Desire. It's a stylistically varied set of 13 songs expertly recorded by drummer and Grammy-winning producer Tony Braunagel, whose work with Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal and Robert Cray have made him one of today's most in-demand blues industry professionals. Recorded during a ten-day trip to Los Angeles, Braunagel brought out the best in Mitchell, highlighting every nuance in her powerful vocals and helping her craft an emotionally resonant album. To learn more about Lauren Mitchell, visit http://laurenmitchellband.com/.

Subscription packages and several single-ticket shows for the Van Wezel's 2021-2022 season are on sale now. Subscribers save on select shows, get the best seats in the house and renew their favorite seats before the general public. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.