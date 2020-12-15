Van Wezel Announces January Cabaret By The Bay Dates

The Van Wezel announces all new Cabaret by the Bay dates, starring the Michael Ross Quartet! On Friday, January 15, 2021 and Saturday, January 16, 2021, enjoy live jazz in the Van Wezel's Grand Foyer with food and beverage by Mattison's. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 18 at 10 a.m.

"Get a good sound, swing hard and play the bass like a bass," says Michael Ross about his one and only instrument: double bass. A fixture in Florida's jazz scene, he has lived by those words for some 37 years. Dynamic jazz and world music vocalist Fred Johnson, who has toured with Chick Corea, Roy Haynes, Christian McBride, Richard Elliot and more, joins him in the Grand Foyer alongside Keyboardist Ron Reinhardt and drummer Walt Hubbard.

Ross' fourth and most recent album, Ginger, is available now and features his original tunes on six of the seven tracks as well as great playing from Danny Jordan, William Evans, LaRue Nickelson and Walt Hubbard. To learn more, visit https://www.michaelrossbass.com/.

Tables for up to 2 guests are $40 and tables for up to 4 guests are $80. Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Many virtual events and socially distanced shows, as well as Variety shows on the main stage, are on sale now. To view a full listing of upcoming events, visit www.VanWezel.org.