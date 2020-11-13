Van Wezel Announces Free Virtual Schooltime Performance: CHARLOTTE'S WEB

The production streams from December 7-20.

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall's Education & Community Engagement Department has announced a FREE streaming of TheaterWorksUSA's Charlotte's Web from December 7-20. Based on the popular children's book, this performance was set to be the final Schooltime Performance of the 2019-2020 school year and was cancelled this past spring due to COVID-19.

"We are so happy to bring this well-loved story to students across the region in a way that is safe and accessible," says Kelli Maldonado, Director of Education & Community Engagement. "Arts opportunities such as schooltime performances allow learners to make deeper connections to curriculum through thoughtful conversations and creative exploration. We know this show will provide teachers with a high-quality learning experience during a challenging time."

This free program for all schools will be available for streaming from December 7-20. Complimentary LIVE Zoom workshops with teaching artists are also available at no charge. Topics include mood/setting, character traits and more. The program is recommended for grades K-5, and teachers can register now on a first come, first served basis through this link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CharlottesWebtix

TheaterWorksUSA's Charlotte's Web is based on E.B. White's loving story of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a little gray spider named Charlotte. Wilbur has a problem: how to avoid winding up as pork chops! Charlotte, a fine writer and true friend, hits on a plan to fool Farmer Zuckerman. She will create a "miracle." Spinning the words "Some Pig" in her web, Charlotte weaves a solution which not only makes Wilbur a prize pig, but also ensures his place on the farm forever. This treasured tale, featuring madcap and endearing farm animals, explores bravery, selfless love and the true meaning of friendship.

All Virtual Schooltime Performances and Workshops for 2020-2021 are available at no cost to schools through the generosity of donors of the Van Wezel Foundation. To learn more or book a workshop, contact the Education Department at Candice.Rodriguez@sarasotaFL.gov.

To learn more about the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, visit www.VanWezel.org.

To learn more about the Van Wezel Foundation, visit http://vwfoundation.org/about-us/.

