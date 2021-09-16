Tickets Now On Sale For WBTT's Fall Gala: 'A Night At The Savoy'

For Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe's 22nd anniversary gala, "A Night at the Savoy," the arts organization will recreate the look and sound of Harlem's famous ballroom - the first integrated ballroom in New York. The event will take place on Saturday, December 4 at the Circus Arts Conservatory's Sailor Circus Arena (2075 Bahia Vista St., Sarasota).

Guests will enjoy a live performance from WBTT's singers and band, with tunes from Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway and others, as they are "dropped off in Harlem" for a night to remember while supporting WBTT. During the event, longtime supporter and immediate past Board of Trustees Chair Marian Moss will be recognized as WBTT's Heart & Soul Philanthropy honoree. Dinner will be catered by Michael's On East.

For those who would prefer to join in the fun from home, WBTT is offering a livestream option, which is accessible via computer, tablet, smartphone or smart TV.

"We could not be more excited to welcome our guests to a remarkable time and place - a venue that broke ground by integrating while the rest of the country was largely segregated - with fabulous music, to boot," said WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. "Whether attending in person, with CDC guidelines that are appropriate at the time of our event, or via livestream, we hope the community will enjoy an exuberant event while supporting the mission of WBTT."

Lead sponsors are the Brunckhorst Family, Sarasota Magazine and Dona & Sam Scott. Numerous sponsorship opportunities are available in support of the fundraiser.

Tickets, which are now on sale, are $275/person for in-person attendance, $100/person for the virtual option. Visit westcoastblacktheatre.org to purchase tickets; call Debra Flynt-Garrett for tables and sponsorship opportunities: 941-404-7755.