Theatre Odyssey's One Act Play Festival Announces Best Play And Runner-up

Theatre Odyssey's One Act Play Festival has announced its Best Play and Runner-up. IMMUREMENT by David L. Williams is Best Play and J. Lois Diamond's GROWL is Runner-up.

Immurement, imprisonment within bricked walls, is the ultimate fate of one member of a young couple visiting a foreign land where the rules just aren't like home. David L. Williams's IMMUREMENT is a moral tale of sorts with marks of dark humor. The story was brought home by Courtney Anne McLaren, Donovan Whitney, and James Kassees, under the direction of Vickie Daignault.

J. Lois Diamond's GROWL, directed by Ann Morrison and featuring Donna Gerdes and Casey Murphy, presents the Revolutionary Guard interview of Iranian poet Simin Behbahani when detained from visiting Paris to read her poetry. Nearly 82 and almost blind, she is interrogated with moments of principle, fear, and wit, and an O.Henry twist at the end.

Theatre Odyssey thanks Karla Hartley, Bruce Rodgers, and James Thaggard for their wisdom and judgment in their reading of the four finalist plays, and for joining the audience on Saturday evening, November 2.

Executive Producers for this Second Annual One-Act Play Festival were Paragon Festivals and WUSF Public Media.

Theatre Odyssey's season ahead will offer the Student Ten-Minute Playwriting Festival on January 25 and 26 at The Jane B. Cook Theatre at the Asolo/FSU Center for the Performing Arts, and the Ten-Minute Play Festival on May 7 through 10, also at "The Cook."





