The Van Wezel Announces Additional Virtual Performances

Events include John Lewis: Good Trouble, New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players’ I Have a Song to Sing, O! and more.

The Van Wezel has announced four additional digital presentations coming up in 2020, including something for everyone! A special screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble with exclusive bonus footage in September is followed by a virtual celebration of Gilbert and Sullivan favorites: I Have a Song to Sing, O! in October. This December, Jim Brickman and the Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker light up the holiday season with virtual performances that are perfect for the whole family. Tickets for the John Lewis events, the Great Russian Nutcracker and I Have a Song to Sing, O! go on sale Thursday, September 10 at 10 a.m. Tickets for Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 go on sale Friday, September 11 at 10 a.m.

Shows available for purchase this week include:

John Lewis: Good Trouble with a LIVE virtual panel discussion and additional exclusive footage - Film is available for streaming now through September 21, 2020 and the live panel discussion is Monday, September 21, 2020 at 7 p.m. ($12)

New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players' I Have a Song to Sing, O! - Saturday October 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. ($25)

Jim Brickman: Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour - Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. ($40-$125, virtual meet and greet opportunities available)

Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker Christmas Stream - Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 8 p.m. ($24.99-$69.99, virtual meet and greet opportunities available)

Join the Van Wezel and audiences from more than 50 arts nonprofits across the country for a screening of John Lewis: Good Trouble - including a LIVE virtual panel discussion on September 21st with the film's director Dawn Porter, Ras Baraka, Mayor of Newark, NJ, Professor of Race and Public Policy, Khalil Gibran Muhammad, and Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution, Lonnie Bunch as they talk about Lewis's lasting legacy. The film is available to stream now through September 21st with the live panel taking place on September 21st at 7 p.m. This rental also allows you exclusive access to two additional videos: film of an interview Congressman Lewis gave to Oprah Winfrey shortly before his death earlier this year, as well as a one-hour panel, recorded in July, between the film's director, Dawn Porter, and two of the other original Freedom Riders, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton. Don't miss this special opportunity to learn about Representative John Lewis - Freedom Rider and Congressman, Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree and the conscience of a nation.

The Van Wezel presents I Have a Song to Sing, O! on October 24th: an exclusive video celebration of timeless Gilbert and Sullivan favorites! A cast of seven principal performers of New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players explore repertoire from seven NYGASP operas in this creative and entertaining virtual concert. Filmed this summer from locations throughout the United States, viewers will delight in the fun and variety of the performances and the opportunity to see and hear everything up close and personal! The concert features recognizable favorites from The Pirates of Penzance, HMS Pinafore and The Mikado, as well as lesser performed gems from Patience, Ruddigore, Iolanthe and The Yeomen of the Guard. I Have a Song to Sing, O! is a great introduction to Gilbert and Sullivan for new audiences and a treat for die-hard Savoyards.

Grammy-nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman will take the nation by storm this holiday season with the Jim Brickman Comfort & Joy at Home 2020 Virtual Tour. A portion of each ticket purchased to this concert, performed LIVE from Cleveland, OH, will benefit the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall to assist during these challenging times. Fans and their families can enjoy this one-of-a-kind virtual concert experience from the comfort of their homes as they help Brickman support the arts, with opportunities to participate in interactive Zoom rooms and purchase virtual meet and greets. This heart-warming tradition can continue as planned by taking part in the season of giving as Brickman blends yuletide memories and traditional carols with his own hit songs such as "The Gift," "Sending You A Little Christmas," "Angel Eyes" and "If You Believe." Jim Brickman's concert will warm the hearts of all, as sweet sounds of faith and love make spirits bright and bring family and friends together for anything but a silent night.

The Moscow Ballet's Great Russian Nutcracker Christmas Stream brings the holiday cheer right to your home! Spend quality time with loved ones and experience the smash-hit holiday tradition in this ground-breaking Video on Demand debut, all from the best seat in the house. Take a trip backstage with the cameras for a look at how the magic is made, and hear first-hand from world-class artists, designers and the creators of this cherished production. See the full performance as captured on stage with a behind-the-scenes look on December 19th! Virtual meet and greet opportunities will be available for purchase.

Tickets can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Several single ticket shows for the 2020-2021 season are also on sale now.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You