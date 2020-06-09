Back by popular demand, the Temptations and The Four Tops return to the Van Wezel on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m.

The Temptations often referred to as "American Music Royalty," are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, revered for their phenomenal catalog of music. The group will be celebrating their 60th anniversary in 2021 and were named the "#1 R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time" and one of the "125 Greatest of All Time Artists" by Billboard magazine, as well as one of the "100 Greatest Artists of All Time" by Rolling Stone Magazine. The Temptations are currently the subject of the smash hit Broadway musical, Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, which opened on Broadway in March of 2019 and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography at the 73rd Tony Awards in 2019. They are the recipients of numerous awards and honors. They have won four Grammy Awards (and received nine Grammy nominations), in addition to being awarded the Recording Academy's Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards (2013). The Temptations received their first, as well as Motown's first, Grammy Award at the 11th Annual Grammy Awards (1968) for the "Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group, Vocal or Instrumental" for their song "Cloud Nine." They are also Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, and their blockbuster #1 hits "Just My Imagination," "Papa was a Rollin' Stone," and "My Girl" are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's "500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll." They have a multitude of award-winning and chart-topping songs and albums, including 53 Billboard Hot 100 Hit singles and 43 Top 10 R&B hit singles, 14 of which were #1 R&B hits.

The Four Tops, who have been marveling audiences since 1954, are known for chart-topping hits "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)," "It's the Same Old Song," "Reach Out I'll Be There" and so many more. Their first Motown hit was "Baby I Need Your Loving" in 1964, and the group soon garnered international popularity. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, having 24 Top 40 pop hits and several R&B Top 40 hits to their credit. The Tops were heard in the film Grease 2 with the hit song "Back To School Again." The group continued to entertain live audiences over the years, proving the enduring legacy of the Motown Sound they helped to define. For Rolling Stone's 2004 article "The Immortals - The Greatest Artists Of All Time," Smokey Robinson remembered: "They were the best in my neighborhood in Detroit when I was growing up (and) The Four Tops will always be one of the biggest and the best groups ever. Their music is forever."

Tickets are $42-$102. Purchase at www.VanWezel.org or by calling (941) 263-6799.

