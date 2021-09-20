The Hermitage Artist Retreat Introduces New Fall Programs

The Hermitage Artist Retreat's fall artist programs continue with Hermitage Fellows and artists-in-residence offering a variety of outdoor and virtual events on the Hermitage campus and at other venues throughout Sarasota County. All events are free with a $5 registration fee. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

The newly announced programs include:

Paint on Canvas: An Artist Talk with Karen Chandler: Join Hermitage Fellow and celebrated Sarasota/New York artist Karen Chandler as she discusses the various forms her work takes and what inspires her to spark joy in the people who see it. Recently featured in Sarasota Magazine for her "Sarasota Heroes" mural, Chandler's work has taken her across the country: from the halls of many of the major publishing houses, to the launchpads and runways of NASA and the U.S. Air Force, and more recently to the vibrant beaches of Florida. Learn how her work has changed over time and continues to grow. This event is presented in partnership with Art Center Sarasota. Capacity is strictly limited. Tuesday, September 28, 6 p.m., in the courtyard at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail (Sarasota).

Body Language: An Exploration of Movement and Poetry with Jules Downum and Pedro Serrano

Dancer, choreographer, and producer Jules Downum facilitates a "Dance 101" workshop on the Hermitage Great Lawn. No prior experience needed as you start to learn the language of movement through common footwork patterns and dance vocabulary. The use of language will also be explored on the page and out loud by internationally celebrated bilingual poet and Guggenheim Fellow Pedro Serrano, who shares works in both English and Spanish. Attendees are encouraged to dress comfortably for some voluntary, light movement participation. Friday, October 15, 6 p.m., at the Hermitage, 6660 Manasota Key Road (Englewood).

Hermitage Sunsets @ Selby Gardens: "Memoir of a Mime" featuring Hermitage Fellow Bill Bowers

Combining traditional mime with spoken word, internationally renowned storyteller Bill Bowers looks back at his life in the arts and invites you along for the ride. Bowers shares selections from his in-progress memoir developed at the Hermitage, as well as other writing and performance pieces. The program will be followed by a discussion and Q&A. Friday, October 22, 6 p.m., at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 1534 Mound Street (Sarasota).

Hermitage Beach Program: "What Even Is This?"

Discovering Surrealist Fiction with Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah. In his New York Times bestselling novel, Friday Black, Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah creates a series of short stories that simultaneously feel like a dystopian future and a case study of our present moment. This surreal quality leaps off the page from start to finish as the stories swerve between both startlingly familiar and shockingly strange landscapes. Hear from the author about the importance of "beginnings" and how this has shaped his work. Presented in Partnership with Bookstore1. Friday, October 29, 5:30 p.m., at the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road (Englewood). Also available via Zoom live-stream.

Previously Announced Hermitage Programs:

"Artists and Thinkers: A National Conversation Series" Join us online for a deep dive into the creative process with:

Thursday, September 23, 7 p.m. ET: Hermitage curator Limor Tomer (Live Arts, Metropolitan Museum of Art) and Hermitage alumnus Luke Stewart (composer, jazz bassist). The event is free with a $5 per household registration fee. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

September 30, 5 p.m. ET: Hermitage curator Christopher Burney (New York Stage and Film) and Golden Globe Award-winning Hermitage alumna Regina Taylor (playwright). The event is free with a $5 per household registration fee. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Hermitage Beach Program:

Friday, October 8, 6 p.m.: "Finding Resonance: The Vibrations of Art, Poetry, and Theater" with poet Lynnell Edwards, visual artist Nathaniel Donnett, and theater creator Shayok Misha Chowdhury. The three Hermitage Fellows will share and discuss their latest works in progress. This outdoor event is at the Hermitage Beach, 6660 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. The event is free with a $5 per person registration fee. Capacity will be limited due to social distancing. Registration is required at HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

The Hermitage hosts artists on its Gulf Coast Manasota Key campus for multi-week residencies, where diverse artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of visual art, theater, music, literature, and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free community programs, offering audiences in our region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world's leading artists and to get an authentic "sneak peek" into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters, and museums around the world. These free and innovative programs include performances, lectures, interactive experiences, readings, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops, and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.

Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg recently announced that all of the Hermitage's live fall programming would continue entirely outdoors, all with socially distanced seating.

To learn more about the Hermitage or to register for upcoming programs, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.