Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOM JONES: AGES & STAGES Tour Comes To The Van Wezel 

The show features his seminal and ubiquitous hits such as 'It's Not Unusual', 'Kiss', 'Delilah', 'What's New Pussycat', 'I'll Never Fall In Love Again', and more.

Feb. 06, 2023  

TOM JONES: AGES & STAGES Tour Comes To The Van Wezel 

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will welcome Tom Jones to Sarasota! Tom Jones: Ages & Stages Tour will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Tom Jones has gone from strength to strength, with his seminal and ubiquitous hits such as 'It's Not Unusual', 'Kiss', 'Delilah', 'What's New Pussycat', 'I'll Never Fall In Love Again', 'Sex Bomb' and more.

Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than five decades, he continues to garner critical acclaim, including with the release of his most recent number one album, last year's 'Surrounded By Time'.

The album, the latest in his series of collaborations with producer Ethan Johns, again saw Sir Tom delve further into his love of Blues & Soul, featuring his versions of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, The Waterboys, Cat Stevens & more.

It is the most recent high point in a career full of highlights, including being knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006. Other highlights of his long career include receiving BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the [US] Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man Of The Year, and the prestigious [UK] Music Industry Trust Award.

Tickets for Tom Jones: Ages & Stages Tour are $63.18-$154.13 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Join the Van Wezel E-Club at www.VanWezel.org to receive early-access presale codes to purchase tickets to newly announced shows before the general public.




Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Continues 2022-2023 Theatre Season With DREAMGIRLS Photo
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Continues 2022-2023 Theatre Season With DREAMGIRLS
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will continue its 2022-2023 “American Dreams” theatre season with the highly-anticipated production, “Dreamgirls.” The show runs from February 22 through April 9, 2023.
Art Center Sarasota Welcomes Javi Suárez As Board Member Photo
Art Center Sarasota Welcomes Javi Suárez As Board Member
Philip C. Baker, whose position as chairman of Art Center Sarasota's board of directors commenced with the start of the fiscal year, recently announced that the organization has welcomed the celebrated architect and artist Javi Suárez to its board of directors. 
Hermitage Announces Benefit Concert With Andy Sandberg And Broadway Guest Stars In March Photo
Hermitage Announces Benefit Concert With Andy Sandberg And Broadway Guest Stars In March
The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) has announced a one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs to the Hermitage following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season.
Florida Studio Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of Fast-Paced Drama, THE LAST MATCH Photo
Florida Studio Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of Fast-Paced Drama, THE LAST MATCH
Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the Regional Premiere of The Last Match by Anna Ziegler, a fast-paced play diving into the intense world of professional sports.

More Hot Stories For You


Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Continues 2022-2023 Theatre Season With DREAMGIRLSWestcoast Black Theatre Troupe Continues 2022-2023 Theatre Season With DREAMGIRLS
February 3, 2023

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe will continue its 2022-2023 “American Dreams” theatre season with the highly-anticipated production, “Dreamgirls.” The show runs from February 22 through April 9, 2023.
Art Center Sarasota Welcomes Javi Suárez As Board MemberArt Center Sarasota Welcomes Javi Suárez As Board Member
January 30, 2023

Philip C. Baker, whose position as chairman of Art Center Sarasota's board of directors commenced with the start of the fiscal year, recently announced that the organization has welcomed the celebrated architect and artist Javi Suárez to its board of directors. 
Hermitage Announces Benefit Concert With Andy Sandberg And Broadway Guest Stars In MarchHermitage Announces Benefit Concert With Andy Sandberg And Broadway Guest Stars In March
January 30, 2023

The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) has announced a one-night-only benefit concert to celebrate the 20th Anniversary Season of the Hermitage and to raise funds for ongoing repairs to the Hermitage following the impact of Hurricane Ian earlier this season.
Florida Studio Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of Fast-Paced Drama, THE LAST MATCHFlorida Studio Theatre Presents The Regional Premiere Of Fast-Paced Drama, THE LAST MATCH
January 27, 2023

Florida Studio Theatre (FST) presents the Regional Premiere of The Last Match by Anna Ziegler, a fast-paced play diving into the intense world of professional sports.
Tony Award Winning Producer Tyler Mount Joins the Board of Rise Above Performing ArtsTony Award Winning Producer Tyler Mount Joins the Board of Rise Above Performing Arts
January 27, 2023

Rise Above began its annual Board of Directors meeting this month with a monumental achievement; adding Tony Award Winning Producer, Tyler Mount, to its Board of Directors. 
share