TOM JONES: AGES & STAGES Tour Comes To The Van Wezel 

The Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall will welcome Tom Jones to Sarasota! Tom Jones: Ages & Stages Tour will take place on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10 at 10 a.m. ET.

With a career spanning over 50 years, Tom Jones has gone from strength to strength, with his seminal and ubiquitous hits such as 'It's Not Unusual', 'Kiss', 'Delilah', 'What's New Pussycat', 'I'll Never Fall In Love Again', 'Sex Bomb' and more.

Along with sustaining his popularity as a live performer and recording artist for more than five decades, he continues to garner critical acclaim, including with the release of his most recent number one album, last year's 'Surrounded By Time'.

The album, the latest in his series of collaborations with producer Ethan Johns, again saw Sir Tom delve further into his love of Blues & Soul, featuring his versions of songs by the likes of Bob Dylan, The Waterboys, Cat Stevens & more.

It is the most recent high point in a career full of highlights, including being knighted by Her Majesty the Queen in 2006. Other highlights of his long career include receiving BRIT Awards for Best Male and Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Silver Clef Award for Lifetime Achievement, the Hitmaker Award from the [US] Songwriters Hall of Fame, GQ Man Of The Year, and the prestigious [UK] Music Industry Trust Award.

Tickets for Tom Jones: Ages & Stages Tour are $63.18-$154.13 and can be purchased at www.VanWezel.org, by calling the box office at 941-263-6799 or by visiting the box office Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Groups of 10 or more should contact 941-263-6726. Pre-show dining is available through Mattison's at the Van Wezel which is located inside the theatre. Reservations can be made on VanWezel.org or through the box office.

Join the Van Wezel E-Club at www.VanWezel.org to receive early-access presale codes to purchase tickets to newly announced shows before the general public.