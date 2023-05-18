THAT MUST BE THE ENTRANCE TO HEAVEN Comes to the Urbanite Theatre

Urbanite Theatre will present a second World Premiere for its final production of the 2022/23 season, THAT MUST BE THE ENTRANCE TO HEAVEN by Franky D. Gonzalez. This production was first commissioned by Urbanite Theatre in 2020 as part of the Charles Rowan Beye New Play Initiative. THAT MUST BE THE ENTRANCE TO HEAVEN will explore the hardships of citizenship and survival amongst Four Latino boxes, whose hope is to achieve their own personal versions of heaven.

Edgar, Juan, Armando, and Manuel are all chasing a world title and their dreams. But to get there, they must battle each other, their own battered bodies, and the universe itself. All four men walk the line between life and death in this poignant, poetic collision of combat and cosmos.

The production will star an incredible cast of Latino actors, Peter Pasco, Juan Ramirez Jr., Edgar Sachez, Rodney Nelson, and Ariel Pacheco all making their debuts at Urbanite Theatre.

"I couldn't have asked for a better team to bring this production to life," says playwright Franky D. Gonzalez. "From commission, to first pages, to development, to its world premiere, Urbanite Theatre has served as the greatest promoter walking side by side with these four boxers as they make their journey to the arena"

Gonzalez continues "I am so grateful to the Urbanite family for their investment in this play and I am so excited to present this incredible production to the Sarasota community."





THAT MUST BE THE ENTRANCE TO HEAVEN

by Franky D. Gonzalez

Directed by Kathleen Capdesuñer

June 9th-July 9th, 2023

Run time: 2 hours with a 15 minute intermission

Content disclaimer: Contains adult language and depictions of violence.

Performance Schedule

Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm

Fridays at 8:00pm

Saturdays at 8:00pm

Sundays at 2:00pm