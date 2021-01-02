Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative Presents 'Diversity, Equity & Inclusion In The Visual Arts'

The talk takes place Monday, January 25, 5-6:30 p.m., via the Zoom webinar platform.

Jan. 2, 2021  

The Suncoast Black Arts Collaborative, a nonprofit organization that promotes using the unifying power of the arts to nurture inclusion and diversity across the regional arts and cultural landscape, presents "Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Visual Arts," part of its free Arts & Racial Justice Panel series, Monday, January 25, 5-6:30 p.m., via the Zoom webinar platform.

The moderator for the discussion is Charlayne Hunter-Gault, a leading civil rights activist, journalist and former foreign correspondent for National Public Radio, CNN, and the Public Broadcasting Service. Panel members include Gale Fulton-Ross, a renowned artist and arts advocate; Steven High, executive director of The Ringling; Katherine Pill, curator of contemporary art at the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg; and Anne-Marie Russell, executive director of Sarasota Art Museum. The series is sponsored by the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, and is a collaboration with Florida Studio Theatre's Forum Series.

The event is free, but registration is required at www.suncoastblackartscollaborative.org by January 20. See attached release.



