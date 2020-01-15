Steve Solomon's MY MOTHER'S ITALIAN, MY FATHER'S JEWISH & I'M IN THERAPY Comes to Van Wezel

Steve Solomon's three-time award-winning show has been met with rave reviews and great audience acclaim throughout the country, becoming one of the longest-running one-man shows in Broadway history. During his hit show My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy: Updated and Funnier than Ever, we meet the people that we're all too familiar with - the family members that make you remember why you left home in the first place. It's a laugh-filled fest of everybody you know, have known, and some you'd want to forget, but can't - all brought to life on the Van Wezel stage by the comic magic of Steve Solomon on Monday, February 3 at 8 p.m.

For Steve Solomon, the road to a career in comedy began during his childhood in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, where he picked up the many accents and dialects he heard on the streets of his multi-ethnic neighborhood. This self-professed "class clown" grew up to become a physics teacher and an assistant superintendent of schools. Steve used humor, dialects and sound effects to inspire his students and irritate his fellow administrators. Eventually, however, Solomon felt the irresistible urge to follow his heart and write comedy. He returned to his roots to write the autobiographical one-man show: My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy! The show played for two sold-out years in New York City and has toured internationally in more than 100 cities. It spun off three sequels, My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm STILL in Therapy! and My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm Home for the Holidays.

Tickets are $32-$52. Purchase at www.VanWezel.org, the Box Office or by calling (941) 263-6799. Groups of 10 or more should contact (941) 263-6726. This show is part of the Herald-Tribune Media Group Comedy Series. Pre-show dining for select shows is available at Mattison's at the Van Wezel located in the theater and can be reserved at VanWezel.org or through the Box Office.





Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You