Scott Guinn Named Director Of Development For Sarasota Opera

Executive Director Richard Russell and Artistic Director Victor DeRenzi announced that Scott Guinn will become the new Director of Development beginning July 1, 2020.

A former singer, Scott first joined Sarasota Opera in 2006 as a studio artist, singing the role of Schaunard in La bohème and performing as an outreach singer in the fall of 2007. Scott joined the company in an administrative capacity as assistant to the Executive Director between 2011-2014. He returned during the 2020 Winter Opera Festival as Senior Individual Giving Officer.

During the Texas native's singing career he performed both leading and supporting baritone roles with New York City Opera, Lyric Opera Cleveland, Knoxville Opera, and others. He transitioned his career into arts administration in 2011. In addition to his previous roles with Sarasota Opera, he also worked as Major Gifts Associate and Interim Development Director for the Asolo Repertory Theatre and as Development Director with Knoxville Opera.

About his recent return to Sarasota Opera, Scott states, "Opera is my passion and I'm thrilled to be back at Sarasota Opera. I look forward to continuing to work with our remarkable supporters and the fantastic team Stacy has put together so that the joy of music and power of live performance continues to resonate in our unique and wonderful community."

Stacy Ridenour, who has been Director of Development for Sarasota Opera since 2013, will continue with the company in a part time capacity. She will be overseeing the Company's Kretzmer Legacy Society planned giving program and continue stewardship and cultivation of major donors.

Sarasota Opera's Executive Director Richard Russell commented "I'm very happy that Scott will be moving into this leadership position with Sarasota Opera. I've worked closely with him and am confident that he will do a wonderful job in continuing our successful development program. I'm also extremely grateful to have Stacy Ridenour continue working with us. She has led our fundraising program to extraordinary growth over the last eight years."

