Sarasota Youth Opera To Offer Virtual Fall Semester

Classes begin Tuesday, August 25th.

Sarasota Youth Opera's Fall Semester will be held online this year, with enrollment now taking place for classes beginning Tuesday, August 25th.

A wide variety of programming - including a "virtual chorus" - has been designed to show young people how fun opera is. All skill levels are welcome, and no audition is required. Tuition ranges from $175-200 based on age, with discounts available for two or more singers from the same family. Tuition assistance for families in need is also available. Youth Opera Fall Semester requirements include either a cell phone, computer, laptop, or tablet with a working camera and microphone. The "Virtual Chorus" requires a free Zoom account, available at https://zoom.us.

Open enrollment is now taking place. To register: https://form.jotform.com/201945575263157. For more information call 941-328-1329 or email youthopera@sarasotaopera.org.

Engaging Classes In Music And Acting

Acting Classes with Youth Opera Staging Director Martha Collins. This fall Martha Collins will teach acting for the duration of the fall semester. In smaller groups, singers will have the opportunity to explore their acting skills through acting exercises, dialogues, and much more.

One-On-One Coachings. Looking for an alternative to expensive private music lessons? Sarasota Youth Opera music staff will be offering coachings free of charge to all members. Singers can work on singing, music reading, and chorus repertory.

Music 101. Another exciting addition to the Fall semester is "eartraining," which allows students to help develop music reading skills and feel more confident singing. These lessons will be built into chorus rehearsals.

Special Guests. Throughout the course of the Fall Semester, opera professionals will be invited to talk about what they do at Sarasota Opera. SYO members will get to meet singers, costume designers, instrumentalists, and many more.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You