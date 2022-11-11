Sarasota Orchestra Selected To Participate In National Consortium

Sarasota Orchestra is one of 30 orchestras taking part in the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program, an initiative of the League of American Orchestras. The unprecedented national consortium ensures that new works by women composers, each commissioned through the League, will be infused in orchestra seasons to come, with multiple performances throughout the country.

The consortium's initial six lead orchestra-composer pairings were previously announced: Detroit Symphony Orchestra, Kansas City Symphony, New York Philharmonic, Philadelphia Orchestra, San Diego Symphony and Sarasota Orchestra.

More than 80 orchestras applied for additional spots.

Sarasota Orchestra will partner with composer Sarah Gibson for the world premiere performance of her new work "to make this mountain taller" as part of its final March 31 - April Masterworks program A Hero's Life.

"We are delighted to participate in this unique and impactful commissioning project thanks to the innovative leadership of the League of American Orchestras," said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. "This project is particularly meaningful to us as Virginia B. Toulmin was an avid supporter and benefactor of Sarasota Orchestra. To continue to fulfill her legacy of bold and dynamic leadership in the arts is a mission we cherish and embrace."

Sarasota Orchestra was previously selected by the League of American Orchestras and American Composers Orchestra as a partner for EarShot 2019, in which four composers traveled to Sarasota for mentoring and workshops, which culminated in public "readings" of their new works with a chamber-size orchestra.

The new consortium, comprised of orchestras from 19 U.S. states and Canada, includes the following orchestra-composer pairs.

Akron Symphony Orchestra (OH) and Gity Razaz

Aspen Music Festival and School (CO) and Wang Lu

Berkeley Symphony (CA) and Gity Razaz

Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra (Ottawa, ON) and Gity Razaz

Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra (OH) and Wang Lu

Columbus Symphony (OH) and Anna Clyne

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (TX) and Arlene Sierra

Des Moines Symphony (IA) and Wang Lu

Detroit Symphony Orchestra (MI) (lead orchestra) and Arlene Sierra

Idaho State-Civic Symphony and Sarah Gibson

Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra and Arlene Sierra

Jacksonville Symphony (FL) and Angel Lam

Kansas City Symphony (MO) (lead orchestra) and Angel Lam

Knoxville Symphony Orchestra (TN) and Sarah Gibson

Lansing Symphony Orchestra (MI) and Sarah Gibson

Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra and Arlene Sierra

National Symphony Orchestra (DC) and Anna Clyne

New York Philharmonic (lead orchestra) and Wang Lu

Orchestra Lumos (CT) and Angel Lam

Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra (FL) and Anna Clyne

Pensacola Symphony Orchestra (FL) and Wang Lu

The Philadelphia Orchestra (PA) (lead orchestra) and Anna Clyne

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra (PA) and Sarah Gibson

Portland Columbia Symphony (OR) and Anna Clyne

Quad City Symphony Orchestra (IA) and Angel Lam

Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (NY) and Gity Razaz

San Diego Symphony (CA) (lead orchestra) and Gity Razaz

Sarasota Orchestra (FL) (lead orchestra) and Sarah Gibson

Utah Symphony & Opera and Angel Lam

Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WV) and Arlene Sierra

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program is an initiative of the League of American Orchestras, in partnership with American Composers Orchestra (ACO) and supported by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. The program seeks to increase the programming of works by women and nonbinary composers on orchestra stages.

Networking, mentoring, career development, and community engagement opportunities are built into the program. Consortium orchestras were required to demonstrate a commitment to engaging the composers in rehearsals, networking opportunities, and education or community engagement activities, and orchestras receive funds for marketing efforts and to support composer attendance at performances.

As with the original Women Composers Readings and Commissions program, the new program is embedded in EarShot, an initiative of American Composers Orchestra in collaboration with American Composers Forum, the League of American Orchestras, and New Music USA. The six commission recipients were selected from women and nonbinary composers who have participated in EarShot residencies.

Read more about the composers on the League's website.