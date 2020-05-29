Sarasota Orchestra Receives $50,000 Matching Grant From The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation

Sarasota Orchestra has received a generous $50,000 matching grant from the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation to help sustain its general operations because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Foundation will match dollar for dollar, up to $50,000, for gifts to the annual fund through July 31, 2020.

Representing a considerable increase in the Foundation's annual commitment to the organization, this gift will help bridge a funding gap created by 36 cancelled performances due to the current global health crisis.

In addition to this additional gift, the Toulmin Foundation has exhibited extraordinary leadership by directing its funding for the cancelled 2020 Sarasota Music Festival to the organization's general annual fund.

"The Trustees are proud to carry on the principles of our founder Virginia B. Toulmin," said Bill Villafranco, a Trustee of the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation. "Virginia was a devoted patron of the arts, who loved and believed in the Sarasota Orchestra. She would want to help sustain it during this extraordinary time."

"We are profoundly grateful to the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation for their increased generosity and leadership," said Joseph McKenna, CEO of Sarasota Orchestra. "The Foundation's giving embodies Virginia Toulmin's visionary leadership and love for music. We hope that others who are able will follow this example during this unprecedented time."

Related Articles Shows View More Sarasota Stories

More Hot Stories For You