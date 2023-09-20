Sarasota Orchestra Kicks Off 75th Anniversary Season With Free Family Concert: FERRET IN THE ORCHESTRA

The concert is on October 6, 7:00 pm.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its 75th anniversary season with a special, full orchestra concert for families entitled FREE Family Concert: Ferret in the Orchestra. Sarasota Orchestra invites families to come out for an evening of symphonic music in a narrated concert specially designed for elementary and middle school aged audiences. The live orchestra will entertain listeners of all ages with high-energy classical music and favorite popular tunes.

Conductor Christopher Confessore, Principal Pops Conductor of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, leads the concert. Music columnist Mary Colurso of The Birmingham News remarked, "Anyone who regards the symphony as stuffy and elitist hasn't been to a...show when Confessore's in charge.”

Greg Smith, narrator and architect of The Animated Orchestra, is a prolific composer of family and educational symphonic works. A long association with the Walt Disney Company has yielded original themes, songs, and arrangements for their animated features, movies, and all of their worldwide theme parks. His works have enjoyed over 1,000 performances by more than 200 orchestras.




