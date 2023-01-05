Sarasota Opera's DaCapo Society For Young Professionals Hosts Opera House Tour

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Jan. 05, 2023  
On January 12 from 6-7 pm, Sarasota Opera's Young Professionals Group, the DaCapo Society, will host a free Opera House tour. This is a fantastic chance to network with other young opera lovers while also getting to see what it is like to stand on our stage. Immediately following the tour, the group will head over to 99 Bottles (1445 2nd St, Sarasota, FL 34236) for drinks and light bites.

The first round of drinks and light bites will be provided courtesy of our DaCapo Society sponsor, 99 Bottles. The tour is capped at 40, so make sure to reserve your spot quickly. For more information about the DaCapo Society, visit our website at SarasotaOpera.org/Da-Capo-Society or email us at dacapo@sarasotaopera.org.

The DaCapo Society is sponsored by 99 Bottles for the 2023 Winter Opera Festival season.

The DaCapo Society is a dynamic group of opera patrons between 21-40, who want to share the experience of attending Sarasota Opera's acclaimed productions. With discounted ticket prices and fun social events, as a member of the DaCapo Society, you are part of Sarasota Opera's community of opera lovers from around the world.

Sarasota Opera is entering its 64th Season of bringing world-class opera to Florida's Gulf Coast. The company was launched in 1960 in the historic 320-seat Asolo Theater on the grounds of Sarasota's Ringling Museum of Art. In 1984 the company moved into the former A.B. Edwards Theater-now the Sarasota Opera House. Since then, the company has gained an international reputation as one of the leading regional opera companies in the U.S. through initiatives such as the Masterworks Revival Series and the Verdi Cycle. The company's Sarasota Youth Opera is the most comprehensive Youth Program in the U.S. The Sarasota Opera House, which underwent a $20 million renovation and rehabilitation in 2007, has been called "one of America's finest venues for opera" by Musical America. Since 1983, the company has been under the artistic leadership of Victor DeRenzi and administrative leadership of General Director Richard Russell since 2012.

Sarasota Opera is sponsored in part by the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Arts and Culture and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture and the National Endowment for the Arts. Programs are paid for in part by Sarasota County Tourist Development Tax revenues.



