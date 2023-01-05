Sarasota Opera's DaCapo Society For Young Professionals Hosts Opera House Tour

On January 12 from 6-7 pm, Sarasota Opera's Young Professionals Group, the DaCapo Society, will host a free Opera House tour. This is a fantastic chance to network with other young opera lovers while also getting to see what it is like to stand on our stage. Immediately following the tour, the group will head over to 99 Bottles (1445 2nd St, Sarasota, FL 34236) for drinks and light bites.

The first round of drinks and light bites will be provided courtesy of our DaCapo Society sponsor, 99 Bottles. The tour is capped at 40, so make sure to reserve your spot quickly. For more information about the DaCapo Society, visit our website at SarasotaOpera.org/Da-Capo-Society or email us at dacapo@sarasotaopera.org.

The DaCapo Society is sponsored by 99 Bottles for the 2023 Winter Opera Festival season.

The DaCapo Society is a dynamic group of opera patrons between 21-40, who want to share the experience of attending Sarasota Opera's acclaimed productions. With discounted ticket prices and fun social events, as a member of the DaCapo Society, you are part of Sarasota Opera's community of opera lovers from around the world.

