The opera features music by Gioachino Rossini.

Apr. 3, 2021  
Sarasota Opera Presents IL SIGNOR BRUSCHINO

Sarasota Opera presents Il signor Bruschino, beginning April 3, 2021.

This lighthearted operatic comedy opens with one of Rossini's most innovative and playful overtures. Anxious young lovers navigate their way through meddling parents, an arranged marriage, and a case of mistaken identity, with sparkling arias and ensembles soaring towards happily ever after.

Farsa Giocosa in One Act
Music by Gioachino Rossini
Poetry by Giuseppe Maria Foppa
based on the French comedy of the same title by d'Alissan de Chazet et E.T.M. Ourry

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://tickets.sarasotaopera.org/5054.


