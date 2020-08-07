Sarasota Concert Association Appoints Linda Moxley as Executive Director

Moxley currently serves as vice president of marketing and communications for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Joy McIntyre, board president of the Sarasota Concert Association (SCA), recently announced that the organization will be welcoming Linda Moxley as its executive director on October 26. Moxley currently serves as vice president of marketing and communications for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, where she is responsible for generating more than $8 million annually in ticket revenue.

"Linda has served in arts leadership positions for over 30 years," says McIntyre. "She comes to us with extensive, hands-on executive experience and a profound grasp of the transformative impact the arts can have on a region's cultural and economic foundation. Linda is a splendid choice and we are delighted to welcome her."

McIntyre adds that Moxley will serve as SCA's first executive director. The organization has been run by a volunteer board of musicians, educators and business people throughout its 76-year history. Why change now?

"The 75th anniversary season was a milestone event for SCA," explains McIntyre. "As we embark on our next era, we sought a seasoned leader with savvy business and marketing experience who can oversee our administrative process, programs, marketing, and strategic plans."

According to McIntyre, it took several months to find such a visionary leader. SCA's search committee considered candidates from across the nation. The names were impressive. But Linda Moxley stood out.

"Linda bridges the gap between culture and community," says McIntyre. "She has a deep understanding of classical music. She has an equal mastery of the organizational support system that makes the music happen. We are confident that Linda will lead SCA to new milestones going forward!"

Before her tenure with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, Linda Moxley served as executive director of the Baltimore Choral Arts Society; was the marketing and public relations director with the Atlanta Symphony; and associate director of marketing and public relations, and Pops coordinator with the San Francisco Symphony. She was also president of Moxley Communications, providing marketing, fundraising, and PR consultation to regional and national clients, including performing arts organizations, museums, and universities. In addition to her extensive experience in branding, strategic planning, marketing campaign development, ticket sales campaigns and fundraising, Linda Moxley has also handled publicity for concert tours in Europe, Asia and the United Kingdom. She has served on the boards of the Greater Baltimore Cultural Alliance, the American Marketing Association, Chorus America, and the National Academy of Recording, Arts and Sciences, as well as the marketing committees of Baltimore's Downtown Partnership and Visit Baltimore. Moxley also taught arts management courses as an adjunct professor at Goucher College, and has conducted marketing and PR seminars in New York City for the League of American Orchestras, and in Ufa, Russia, for the League of Russian Orchestras. She has a bachelor's degree in music education and piano from the State University of New York at Fredonia, and a master's degree in arts management from the University of Cincinnati.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Sarasota Concert Association's extraordinary team," says Moxley. "Dedicated to continuing SCA's mission to bring world-renowned classical artists and orchestras to the region, I look forward to becoming immersed in Sarasota's rich and vibrant tapestry of arts and culture."

The Sarasota Concert Association is celebrating its 76th anniversary with a lineup of world-renowned classical artists and ensembles as part of its Great Performers Series, which runs January through March. Subscriptions, single tickets and mini-subscription packages will be available online soon. For more information, visit www.SCAsarasota.org.

Shows View More Sarasota Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You